All people and animals escaped injury in a fire at a two-story apartment house on North Main Street in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon, May 27.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with firefighters from Manchester, Shortsville, Clifton Springs, Farmington and Canandaigua VA departments responded to 2 N. Main St. at about 2 p.m., with Shortsville and FingerLakes Ambulance on scene to assist. Everyone in the residence — William A. Mourer, 60; Mary E. Mourer, 34; Trinitee R. Green, 8; and Lee-Ann R. Mourer, 7 — along with animals, were able to get out of the residence without injuries.

It took the fire departments about an hour to control the fire. Firefighters were on scene for several more hours checking the residence. One fire police member was transported to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua by Shortsville Ambulance for what appeared to be heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross responded to assist with three adults and four children who resided in the two-unit building.

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated by Ontario County fire investigators and the sheriff's office.