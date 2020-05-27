The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 132 Harrison St., Newark, recently reopened for in-person services to help those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

To ensure the safety of staff and clients, VRC is following the guidance of local and state health and government officials by implementing steps aimed at reducing possible COVID-19 exposure and transmission.

Clients must call to make an appointment and answer screening questions before entering the office. All staff and visitors must wear masks while in the building. Disposable masks are provided, if needed.

Among the services returning as normal are the 24/7 free and bilingual crisis hotline at (800) 456-1172, domestic violence shelter, safety planning, bilingual services, legal advocacy, and information and referrals.

Advocates continue to help clients manage all aspects of their cases remotely. In-person counseling is by appointment. As courts resume in-person proceedings, advocates will be available for accompaniment on a case-by-case basis.

Support groups and emergency department accompaniment services are suspended at this time.

All services are free and confidential, and available to all members of the community. Call (315) 331-1171 or email amy.pauley@vrcfl.org for information.