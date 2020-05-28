Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Norberto Cervantes, of Williamson, received All-American honors for the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor track and field season. The SUNY Oneonta junior earned honors in the weight throw and qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championships in North Carolina.

Sarah Couperus, of Marion; Melody Hayward, of Macedon; Lindsey Welkley, of North Rose; and Marissa Holloway, of Sodus, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Matthew Doell, of Ontario, recently joined the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Alyssa Farrington, of Williamson, was recognized during the 2020 Arthur O. Eve Educational Opportunity Program Honors Convocation at Buffalo State College. Farrington was among students achieving a 3.0 GPA each semester of 2019-20, and a cumulative GPA through 2020.

Rachel Lafontaine, of Alton; Jordan Hill, of Lyons; Emily Aman, Samantha Donatello, Douglas Hoyt, Adriana Schenk and Demetria Woodard, of Macedon; Miles Anglin, of Marion; Jillian Blodgett, Amanda Hutteman and Madeline Shear, of Newark; Michaela Darbyshire, Sydney Gagliano, Nicole Goulette, Morgan LaDue and Ian Wissick, of Palmyra; Lauren Secor, of Savannah; Madison Sergeant, of Sodus; Jacob Beha, Joseph Fisher, Joseph Pickett and Allison Vidro, of Walworth; Angelena Barclay, Courtney Smith and MacKenzie Whitmore, of Williamson; and Kaitlyn Sutton, of Wolcott, graduated in May 2020 with bachelor’s degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Kate Ostroski, of Wolcott, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.0-3.74 GPA.

Ayman Siddiqui, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Jazzmin Wipf, of Palmyra, and Jordan Hackett, of Walworth, graduated in May 2020 from Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks. Wipf majored in environmental science. Hackett studied fisheries and wildlife science.