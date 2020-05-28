I can say with certainty that, while serving my time as a POW (prisoner of [the] womb), my opinion was solicited not once. Here, in this obscure, otherworldly lagoon, where life has its genesis, we undergo our morphogenic period, sprouting in innocence. By the end of our first trimester, some of us have become prenatal pranksters, something freakish in mommy’s tummy that goes bump in the night. Beyond the spirited wriggling of tadpoles, we ho-hum and stretch. Our time and place, our identity, our social calendars, they’re someone else’s doing. Suspended in two and a half cups of amniotic fluid, and with nothing to do but twiddle our tiny thumbs, we are the central figures in a holy alliance between an immortal parent and woman.

Wow! “Central figures in a holy alliance.” Having that going for us, you’d think we’d have a little more on the ball. Truth is, in prenatal isolation we grow like onions with our heads in the ground, no savvier upon delivery than Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day. Our stay in the pond might be pajama-cozy but, cooped up as we are, we develop little in the way of mental muscle. Coming into a world where slander is the premier amusement in the theme park of opinion, shouldn’t we be a little more prepared?

One day, without so much as a by your leave, the lagoon empties. We’re snatched, taken by masked abductors. It’s our birthday — the one without cake. In the time it takes to unscrew a lightbulb, the old world has passed away, our new world abrasive, cold and far removed from the geniality of the old. We cry.

Arriving naked, helpless and without a clear financial roadmap to retirement, we lack the fine lines of a freshly fluffed pillow. To preserve the species, nature giving us a temporary dispensation from criticism. We’re pampered and decorated, zippered into abnormally large peapods, or stuffed into pompon tutus and wrapped in yards of pastel tulle. We’re cute as a button, a cupcake, a bug. One day you’re a kid walking down the street and some smart aleck calls out, “Hey stupid,” and you turn and look — the new car smell is gone.

If the opposite of “up” is “down,” then the opposite of “smart” must be “stupid.” Though it’s possible to be one or the other, I think most of us are stupid in some ways and smart in others, a combination of both. Think of yourself as the bubble inside the glass vile of a carpenter’s level. We may never be exactly centered inside the lines of acceptability but, the closer we can bring that bubble to level, the better it will be for us and the world. If I can move my bubble to become a little less stupid each day, I’ll have won the day, bettered the world.

I hadn’t given much thought to quarantine before covid-19 came along, certainly not in terms of a mother’s womb. But during the state-imposed lockdown, I’ve experienced a number of firsts, run the gamut of diversions, exercised renewed interest in neglected hobbies, endured stretching and ho-humming and the aerobics of thinking about what to think about or what to do next. I’ve read Edgar Allan Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death” for a third time: plague, quarantine, the wearing of masks, everyone dies; it’s classic Poe and far from the reality of covid-19 but thought provoking nonetheless.

We’ve been given a profound opportunity in a single trimester to rediscover ourselves, be reborn. We’ve developed new understanding of disease, survival and the company of others. We’ve developed greater appreciation for leadership and continuity of people and culture, our cerebral bubbles moving collectively in the direction of greater confidence and smartness. In this new birth cycle, Christians especially should remember that all of us are children of an immortal parent, to whom homage is owed. When we honor our mothers and fathers, we honor our immortal parent. When we speak without malice, we speak with honor, honor being the highest estate obtainable and redeemable.

Donald E. Melville, author and regular contributor to Messenger Post, resides in Honeoye. He welcomes your comments at donaldemelville@gmail.com.