Rooftop dining area at Nick's Chophouse sees work

CANANDAIGUA — Who knows when customers will again be able to dine at restaurants under the state's Finger Lakes region reopening plan. Nick's Chophouse, though, appears to be getting ready.

Crews on Thursday looked to be installing stairs leading up to the downtown Canandaigua's restaurant's new rooftop dining area, which is to have seating for about 120 people and full-service bar and tables. The steakhouse opened at the corner of Beeman and South Main streets in 2014. Work on the rooftop started last year.