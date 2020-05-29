Harbor Freight Tools will open its 46th store in New York at 316 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua, on June 13.

This location brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price,” said John Romeu, store manager.

The store will stock automotive tools and accessories, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, and hand tools. Visit harborfreight.com for information.