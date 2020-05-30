A state of emergency is in effect.

ROCHESTER — Chaos broke out in front of Rochester's Public Safety Building as Saturday's until-then peaceful protest about police treatment of African-Americans took a violent turn that spread to other areas of the city and county.

Mayor Lovely Warren has declared a state of emergency and instituted a 9 p.m. curfew for Rochester.

While details remain in flux, Daily Messenger news partner News10NBC's crews witnessed a large group outside the Public Safety Building vandalizing and damaging police and city of Rochester vehicles. Police were seen deploying what appeared to be tear gas, pepper spray, and pepper balls as they worked to push away the crowds. A car was seen turned over and set aflame outside the attorney general's office shortly after 6 p.m., and News10NBC crews spotted looting at stores near the Liberty Pole, not far from Franklin and East Main streets.

Reports of other violent activities are being reported throughout the area, including reports from Irondequoit, where Town Supervisor Dave Seeley said there had been looting on East Ridge Road. Monroe County sheriff's deputies were seen stationed outside of a Target on that street.

The incident took place in the wake of a Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the day, which began in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park before a march took place to the Public Safety Building. The protesters then split into several groups and headed to several locations, including Washington Square Park. Some protesters later converged again on the Public Safety Building, where things began to take a turn for the worse.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.