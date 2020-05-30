This time of year always comes close to driving me batty. Why is that, you might ask? It’s the wildlife. The overwhelming reason for my consternation is the various e-mails, notes and letters I receive concerning baby wildlife. All sorts of baby birds, mammals and even turtles. It would almost drive me crazy if I didn’t love those little critters so much.

Wild birds and animals are busy nesting, rearing young, and procreating their species. And just like in past years soft-hearted humans are finding young birds and animals and, thinking them to be abandoned, taking them home to be poorly cared for.

Most of those babies are not abandoned by their mothers or parents. They have simply been discovered by a human. Mamma probably knows exactly where junior is, and may even be watching from nearby cover as the human picks it up and takes it away with them. Humans, in their desire to help the helpless, may actually be destroying an animal "family."

The foundling will probably face more danger in the hands of humans than if it were left where it was found. Most humans are prohibited from caring for many wild animals and birds by state and federal laws. And with good reason. In fact, there are many good reasons for such laws.

First of all, no human can give a wild animal better care than its natural parents. There is no substitute for mother’s milk, which often contains unique nutrients and antibodies for that species. And the parent animals can spend all of the time necessary to teach it how to survive. Humans rarely can devote 24 hours a day to the care and feeding of a wildlife baby.

Disease is another important factor to consider. Wild animals can be exposed to all sorts of diseases and parasites, including the one virus that is more deadly than Ebola -- Rabies. Rabies, while less noticeable now than just a few years ago, is still relatively common throughout the entire Finger Lakes region. And any mammal can be exposed to it. To my knowledge no human who has become infected with rabies and not received immediate treatment with vaccines has survived the infection. It is always fatal, and can easily be spread to family members along the way.

The disease problem is so acute that New York's Department of Environmental Conservation has mandated that all baby raccoons brought to licensed wildlife rehabilitators must be immediately and humanely killed. That mandate may also apply to other species such as fox and coyotes as well. Those babies, which might have survived if left alone, will definitely not survive if brought in for help.

Wild baby animals that are raised by humans can rarely be released to the wild. They often think they are human, and approach any humans they might see. At the same time they probably don't know how to live in the wild — how to feed, and how to avoid predators. And all too often these wildlife babies end up as family pets, which is also probably in violation of existing law.

All bird species, with four exceptions, are protected by federal or state laws. No individuals can possess them unless they first have a federal and state license permitting them to do so. Fines for illegal possession can range up to $500 per bird, although a fine of $100 per bird is more common. There is also a possible jail sentence of six months for such possession.

By the way, the four unprotected birds are the European sparrow, European starling, feral pigeon and the monk parakeet. All of the "gallinaceous" or chicken-like game birds (turkey, grouse, pheasant, etc.) are protected by state law. All others are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The only humane thing to do when wild baby mammals or birds are observed is to leave them alone. They probably are not abandoned. The parents are almost always nearby. Baby birds that have fallen from the nest can be placed back into the nest if it is safe to do so, but that isn't always necessary since the parent birds will find and feed any baby on the ground. Human scent on baby birds isn't a deterrent or repellent for other birds, since few birds have a well-developed sense of smell.

If you should find a wild baby animal and you are absolutely sure it has been abandoned, you can render aid. The safest thing you can do is notify your local conservation officer. These dedicated individuals have been trained in how to safely handle wildlife of all sizes.

Do not, under any circumstances, touch any wild animal, regardless of its age. If the mother animal is dead, how did she die? If she was hit by a car, was she infected with some terrible disease before being his? If she died of unknown causes, the danger flag should be raised even higher. The chances are pretty good that any disease or parasite she had was passed on to her offspring. If you touch them you could be bringing tragedy to your own family.

Any baby animals that appear to be orphaned or abandoned can be reported by calling the DEC at 716-226-2466 and speaking to someone in the Wildlife bureau. They can tell you what to do or who to contact that can respond and render aid. Your local conservation officer is listed under New York State Government, DEC, in the phone book.

Remember, if you care, you'll leave them there.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger’s outdoors writer. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet.net.