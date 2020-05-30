Recently Donald Trump has been promoting the idea that voting by mail will encourage widespread fraud — even though in past elections mail-in ballots have NOT been linked to fraud except in very rare circumstances.

Why is Donald Trump trying to focus our attention on this? I believe he is setting the stage for the upcoming November presidential election. I believe that if Trump is not re-elected in November, he will claim that the outcome is not valid due to these mail-in ballots and will refuse to accept the results. He seems not concerned with voters becoming exposed to a dangerous virus. Mail-in options can protect many US citizens. He is creating controversy as a way to contest the election results in case they do not go his way.

Lynn Johnson

Clifton Springs