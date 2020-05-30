Ionia United Methodist Church's Strawberry Social is scheduled Thursday, June 18, from 4:30 p.m. until sold out in a drive-through takeout format at the church, 2120 Elton Road.

Three dinner options for $8 include: No. 1, Hamburger Meal; No. 2, Zweigles Red Hot Dog Meal; or No. 3, Zweigles White Hot Dog Meal that includes salt potatoes, mac salad and baked beans.

Two separate delicious strawberry desserts offerings are available: Strawberry shortcake for $4 and strawberry shortcake with vanilla ice cream for $5.