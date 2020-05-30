Kevin Collea and Julianne Miller are running for an open seat on the Board of Education

CANANDAIGUA — With Canandaigua Board of Education Vice President Cheryl Birx not seeking re-election this year, two candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the open seat on the nine-member board.

Kevin Collea, a school resource officer for the Manchester-Shortsville School District, and Julianne H. Miller, who works at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the Office of Spiritual Engagment, are running for a five-year term on the volunteer school board.

For Collea, a seat on the school board represents an opportunity to engage with the community that has been his home for years.

“I am a person who loves to interact with the community and I am willing to listen and convey the needs and concerns of the people to the Board of Education,” Collea said in a statement.

Collea has 39 years of experience in law enforcement, initially working as a Canandaigua police officer for 20 years. Collea moved on to work as a deputy for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a post he remained at for 19 years.

Collea also worked for Wegmans as an asset protection officer for 10 years while owning a business, which specializes in maintaining business properties.

Aside from his professional credentials, Collea also believes in the importance of education for the district’s children.

“We must work together to continue to provide the outstanding education for the students that the city of Canandaigua School District is known for,” he said.

For Miller, the opportunity to serve on the school board is something she said she has wanted to do for a long time.

Miller, who has 23 years of professional experience in educational settings, said her experiences in teaching allowed her to gain “the knowledge, perspective and skills to make thoughtful decisions and contribute meaningfully to the work of the school board.”

Miller said her current position has provided her with additional opportunities to see the other resources students require to be successful.

“This work has given me additional perspective on the academic, professional and social competencies that our students need when they graduate and move on to adulthood,” Miller said.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on school districts has only strengthened her commitment to help the school district if elected, Miller said.

“We will need to think creatively and, in some cases, make difficult decisions about how to move forward in a time of fiscal and structural uncertainty,” Miller said.

Details

The Canandaigua Board of Education election will be decided through absentee ballots, which have been mailed to all eligible voters 18 years or older. Ballots must be received by the district by 5 p.m. June 9. Additional items on the ballot include the 2020-21 school budget, the purchase of several school buses and additional funding for Wood Library.