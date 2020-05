No unnecessary travel by non-essential personnel will be allowed during the curfew.

Wegmans has confirmed that they will be closing all stores in Monroe County because of the curfew put in place in reaction to rioting in the City of Rochester.

Both Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello have instituted curfews beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

