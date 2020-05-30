CES marks 80th anniversary month amid COVID-19 pandemic

May marks a significant month for Canandaigua Emergency Squad and the greater Canandaigua community.

This month 80 years ago, we started serving the city of Canandaigua, towns of Canandaigua and Hopewell and beyond as a community-based volunteer ambulance and rescue service.

As frontline responders, we see and hope for miracles, hold the hands of our community members on their worst days, meet survivors and are sometimes fortunate to be part of their stories. Every day is different, and over the decades, we’ve evolved as our industry updates protocol and safety measures for modern-day best practices in health care and emergency response. But no training, playbook or guide could have prepared us for responding in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, our team is responding in a coronavirus environment — and it’s been a unique challenge. We’ve tripled our safety measures to keep our patients, our partners in response and our loved ones safe when we get home, if we’re lucky enough to be home with them. Some CES responders have separated themselves from their loved ones entirely to ensure their safety and mitigate the risk of infecting them if they fall ill from treating a patient.

Julie Smith, a CES paramedic, is one of our team members doing this very thing. She hasn’t seen her newest granddaughter (born in February) or her daughters more than through a cracked car window parked in the driveway since March.

May also marks National EMS Month, an observance created in 1974 by President Ford to honor those dedicated to the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s front line. I want to share a story from Julie, who personally describes how the response effort is much different today than it was even a year ago:

Julie Smith, paramedic

"The nature of the calls has changed entirely. To meet the criteria for COVID-19, we must limit the exposure of people and equipment. We’re not only decontaminating ourselves, but also the $30,000 monitor on the ambulance after each response. One call can take an hour to properly disinfect the equipment alone.

"It’s physically intense. It’s hard work doing CPR behind an N95 mask. You can’t catch your breath and you feel like you’re going to pass out. But the psychological component of taking care of someone who was afraid because they might die is the hardest.

"I transported a health care worker who tested positive after caring for COVID patients. The person has children of their own and has seen patients with the virus die. They were scared for their life and feared that they’d succumb to the illness and not be there for their own family.

"My job was as much mental as it was physical to take care of their sick body.

"Through transport to the ER, I needed them to follow me with their eyes. I told them to focus on what we had to accomplish to get them on their way to the hospital and encourage them to take one step at a time and deal with what would happen next. This person was a parent afraid of leaving their children behind. I’m a mom and a grandma to my fifth grandchild, 3 months old.

"I asked for this job and I picked this job. This is not special to me or hero’s work. This is my job. People can’t imagine doing what I do, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s nothing more special than the teacher, reporter or anyone else — it’s the same."

May is also Mental Health Awareness month, and the coronavirus crisis affects us all. As outlined by the CDC, “The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.” It certainly adds an element for first responders operating in the community, too.

It’s important to find ways to support ourselves and one another to remain strong in the fight of our new reality.

As defined by the CDC, here are ways to cope with stress of the pandemic:

• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.

• Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.

• Exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep.

• Avoid alcohol and drugs.

• Make time to unwind.

• Try to do other activities you enjoy.

• Connect with others.

• Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you’re feeling.

We know this is an unsettling time for all, and having awareness that we’re in this together, everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and we all need to do our part — regardless of the month or observance — will help.

In addition to the better-known ways the public can help the community against the fight of COVID-19 — like continuing social distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing masks in public — here are some other ways you can help EMS during an emergency response:

Make sure your house number is clearly visible. If you have a long driveway, make sure your house number is visible at the base of your driveway.

Complete an emergency medical form, including your full legal name, date of birth, full medical history (surgeries, diagnoses, etc.) and list of medications (including dose and frequencies), allergies and at least one emergency contact name and phone number, and attach any Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (MOLST) forms or directions for where to find them in your home.

Cage or lock animals in a separate room.

Ensure walkways and entryways are properly lit at night.

If able, move any furniture or items that may impede responders from gaining access to the patient. Move vehicles that may be blocking the entry to the residence.

When applicable, make sure the patient has their cell phone with them to be able to contact family.

And a reminder, there are currently no visitors allowed at the hospital except parents escorting a minor under the age of 9.

Take good care of yourselves and others in your community. We’ll be here for you as we always have been.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 6,000 calls per year, serving nearly 20,000 residents in the city of Canandaigua, the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham, Bristol and East Bloomfield, and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send an email to msproul@canandaiguaes.org.