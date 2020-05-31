The plaza on Lyell Avenue and Mt. Read Blvd is an example of the worst of the damage.

It's a quiet morning in Rochester but some are waking up to massive damage across the city. The plaza on Lyell Avenue and Mt. Read Blvd is an example of the worst of the damage.

Looters carried various merchandise out of stores and some had boxes full of merchandise in hand. Windows and doors in the area were smashed and vandalized.

Later, the vandalism and theft moved from Rochester to Irondequoit's Culver Ridge Plaza where the same thing occurred.

Rochester Police Chief LaRon Singletary says this was not a protest and this is not how we effect change in our community.

Rochester police say it could be days before they have any information about arrests.