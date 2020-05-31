Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Ryan Lukas, of Victor, joined the national honor society for first-year success, Alpha Lambda Delta, for 2019-20. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA in their first semester or year. Lukas studies biology at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Dean's List

Jenna Babcock, of Bloomfield, and Sara Van Aken, of Shortsville, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi.

Morgan Bishop, of Farmington, and Benjamin Kearns, of Palmyra, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 4.0 quality point average.

Charles Harding, Adam Novak and Matthew Schroeter, of Canandaigua; Ayman Siddiqui, of Macedon; and Gabriel Lind and Peter Rydzynski, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Kendra Legters, of Bloomfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Midway University in Kentucky. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Nikolle Van Stralen, of Bloomfield; Alyssa Benziger, Amanda Cline, Elizabeth Decker, Amy DeMor, Jonathan Herrick, Samantha Jansen, Madelyn Jenkins, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Knapp, Kayli Krossber, Holly McClow, Zachary Mullally, Andrew Schroeder, Danielle Snyder, Sean Steedman, Alex Taylor and Alyssa Van Auker, of Canandaigua; Anna Socha, Sara Strassner and Emily Vanderhoof, of Clifton Springs; Kathryn Carges, Andrew Doody, Alexandra Gattelaro, Michael Palmerini, Jorianna Pistritto, Nancy Pulver, Madison Robbins and Mary Utter, of Farmington; Makenzie Curle, Shannon Gallagher, Anna Guinan, Angelina Perry, Ryann Shultz and Andrea Vazquez, of Geneva; Catherine Fazio and Jessica Silvernail, of Hemlock; Taylor French, of Ionia; Emily Aman, Douglas Hoyt, Heather Hoyt, Eva Lyko, Jessica Nussbaumer, Adriana Schenk, Hannah Smith, Velipone Vanphila and Alanna Viscosi, of Macedon; Nathaniel Lecceardone, of Manchester; Sylvia Boheen, Justin Boyer, Michaela Darbyshire, Amanda Duchesneau, Nicole Goulette, Megan Kipp, Jenna Newpher, Kali Toomey and Ian Wissick, of Palmyra; Rachel Brooks, Kathryn Emerson and Maggie Lowe, of Phelps; Sadie Sgro, of Rushville; Alexis Adams and Jessica Gerlock, of Shortsville; and Shannon Devanny, Stephen Gabel, McKenna Gardner, Allison Kem, Griffin Randall, Kristen Simmons and Sarah Simmons, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graduations

Madison Kemler, of Canandaigua; Courtney Allen and Joshua Parker, of Farmington; Caitlin Murney, of Geneva; Gabrielle Barton and Emily Fisher, of Naples; and Corin Deloge and Allets Schicker, of Palmyra, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Potsdam.

Daryn Loy and Rocco “Rocky” Polimeni, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2020 with Juris Doctor degrees from the University at Buffalo School of Law.

Kristen Maxfield and Megan Searing, of Canandaigua; Morgan Kelly and Gabrielle Westbrook, of Clifton Springs; Jordyn Mundy, of Geneva; Melody Hayward, of Macedon; Maribeth Gee, of Phelps; Hannah Green, of Rushville; Kari Johnson, of Seneca Castle; Morgan Sommers, of Shortsville; and Abigail Adams, Adam Dake, Lauren Freitas and Robert Weymers, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Maggie Palermo, of Clifton Springs, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in diagnostic medical sonography from the University of Findlay in Ohio.

John Polimeni, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2020 with Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Rochester.