Habitat Women Build is teaming up with Special Touch Bakery in Rochester for a pie fundraiser through June 15.

Eight varieties are available: apple crumb, strawberry rhubarb, rumbleberry, cherry, bumbleberry, fudge brownie, chocolate cream and pumpkin. Proceeds will benefit Women Build projects in Ontario County.

Pies cost $20 and will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 at the Habitat Restore, 3040 County Road 10, Canandaigua. Call 609-221-8704 or visit ontariohabitat.org/women-build-pie-fundraiser to place an order.