Several images and videos have been released.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department has released new images of suspects who officers said were allegedly involved in violent protests in the city and another who assaulted a firefighter while a crew was responding to the scene of a fire on Saturday.

Everything started off peacefully, but Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said the protest was allegedly hijacked "by outsiders" involved in destruction and looting.

Several of the people in the images released allegedly set fire to several city cars at the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street.

The suspects allegedly destroyed city-owned property, including a construction trailer, according to investigators.

The firefighter’s union sent out an update on Sunday, saying the wounded firefighter had minor injuries.

All of it happened following a peaceful protest at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday afternoon.

Police are seeking information on at least 11 suspects and police have already made at least 13 arrests.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to call 311 or Crimestoppers at 585-423-9300.

For more, click here.