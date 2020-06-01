On our way to a forest, Rosie smells chicken barbecue

Took a detour Saturday when Rosie got a whiff of chicken barbecue. We landed at the north end of Canandaigua Lake for a quick stop and lo and behold, Rosie spotted a great many fellow canines and insisted on checking them out. (None are columnists.)

We took a stroll through Kershaw and Lakefront parks, where Rosie talked up her weekly feature. We returned home to plot our summer hiking schedule. Many of you told us about the Hit the Trail Passport booklets. What a find! We hightailed on over to Wegmans and picked up the Ontario Pathways Rail Trail Passport. There’s a passport booklet series for easy hikes along the Finger Lakes Trail, too. Keep your nose to the ground for that!

By the way, Saturday is National Trails Day. See you on the trail!

(Please note, all photos and encounters are done using proper social distancing. Zoom in feature on smartphone is very handy)

About those passport booklets:

Ontario Pathways Rail Trail: https://ontariopathways.org/home

Finger Lakes Trail: https://fingerlakestrail.org/product-category/passport-booklets/

About this feature:

“Sherwood in the Forest” features the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Email jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com or find Julie on Twitter: @MPN_JSherwood