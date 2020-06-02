Clyde-Savannah High School announced Jack Bastian, of Savannah, as valedictorian and Hunter Donselaar, of Clyde, as salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

Bastian earned a 95.598% cumulative GPA and will graduate with 15 college credits. He has been on the principal’s honor roll every quarter since his freshman year. He joined the National Honor Society his junior year and served as vice president his senior year. Bastian served as Student Council treasurer his freshman year, secretary his sophomore year and VP his junior year.

As a freshman, Bastian participated in cross-country, junior varsity basketball and JV baseball. He ran cross-country and indoor track his sophomore year and played varsity baseball his sophomore, junior and senior years, serving as captain for the last two years.

Bastian will attend the University of Buffalo this fall to study environmental engineering.

Donselaar achieved a cumulative GPA of 92.543% and is graduating with nine college credits.

He was on the high honor roll all four quarters his freshman year and was named Student of the Quarter for technology. He earned the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award and was

recognized as a scholar-athlete on the bowling, baseball and football teams his sophomore and junior years.

As a senior, Donselaar was recognized as a scholar-athlete on the basketball, football and baseball teams. He earned Student of the Quarter honors for the mathematics department as well as the National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award. He was a member of the Varsity Club his sophomore, junior and senior years.

Donselaar will attend Monroe Community College, where he plans to earn his associate degree in optics technology.