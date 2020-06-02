Eight residents and one employee of the nursing Home tested positive and more testing is underway

Eight newly-reported COVID-19 cases are under investigation in Ontario County. Eight residents and one employee of the Clifton Springs Nursing Home tested positive and more testing is underway, Ontario County Public Health announced Tuesday.

Public health is working with the New York State Department of Health and the nursing home. Rochester Regional Health’s Clifton Springs Nursing Home is a hospital-based skilled nursing facility in the village of Clifton Springs. “The facility provides specialized services that include skilled nursing and restorative care services for chronically disabled and medically complex residents. At this time, COVID-19 positive cases have been noted on one of the units,” according to Public Health.

“Rochester Regional Health continues to not only implement safety protocols the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Health Department recommend but has also implemented additional measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Jill Graziano, vice president of operations for Rochester Regional Health Extended Care, stated: “Our priority is the health and safety of every person associated with the Clifton Springs Nursing Home by providing the highest level of quality professional nursing services. We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe.”

“Working closely with the New York State Department of Health, Ontario County Public Health is actively investigating this outbreak and utilizing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. This investigation is still underway.”

Also Tuesday, Ontario County reported one more COVID-19 death associated with the nursing home outbreak in Elm Manor in Canandaigua.

In Ontario County, as of Tuesday’s update there have been 27 COVID-19 deaths. The deaths associated with the virus include 11 residents from the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Hopewell; 15 from Elm Manor Nursing Home; and one person who lived independently in the community.

On Tuesday, Ontario County reported 212 confirmed cases, 9 new cases, 6 people hospitalized; 97 quarantined; and 131 recovered.









