The farm includes panoramic vistas of Seneca Lake and the village of Watkins Glen, and can be seen from the gorge trail at Watkins Glen State Park.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced Tuesday it has permanently protected 518 acres of pastures, woodlands, and crop fields at Barber Farm, a dairy and beef cattle operation off County Route 8 in the towns of Hector and Montour, Schuyler County.

The Land Trust completed two conservation easement agreements on the farm property, permanently protecting two non-contiguous parcels. “Both easements will add to the protection of Seneca Lake’s water quality by prohibiting development in environmentally-sensitive areas. Forested hillsides on the property contain multiple tributaries to the lake which first enter the adjacent Catharine Creek Marsh Wildlife Management Area,” according to the land trust.

The operation is home to 50 dairy cows, 30 beef cattle, and pastures for hay and corn.

Funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Program administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

More at www.fllt.org