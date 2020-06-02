Humid weather could return Wednesday with temps cooling down for the weekend
A few showers may linger Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies and a light shower in the afternoon possible, but most of the day will wind up rain-free.
Temperatures will be a bit milder on Tuesday at around 70 degrees.
Some thunder is possible overnight as a warm front crosses the region. This will bring in more humid weather Wednesday.
A cold front will bring some thunder later Friday into Saturday as cooler weather returns this weekend.
Some heat will rush back into the region early next week.