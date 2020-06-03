The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it will provide free face shields, donated by chamber member Century Mold, to barbers, hair stylists, and colorists across the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Barbers, hair stylists and colorists interested in the Rochester Chamber face shield giveaway should email Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Kevin Donahue at Kevin.Donahue@GreaterRochesterChamber.com with their name, business name and address, and number of employees requiring shields, with a limit of one shield per employee. Individual barbers and stylists may also submit a request. Use “Face Shield Giveaway” in the email subject line.