John Halfman, whose research is focused on the health and quality of the lakes, receives Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance's 2020 Citizen Award

A champion for research and preservation of the Finger Lakes region is winner of the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance 2020 Citizen Award. John Halfman, a Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor who was instrumental in the creation of the Finger Lakes Institute, receives this year’s award for his ongoing dedication and contributions.

“Over 15 years, Halfman and his students have sampled, tested and analyzed the waters of the 11 Finger Lakes and its tributaries,” FLRWA stated in a release. His reports, presentations and recommendations have proved invaluable “in the development of lake management plans which target the preservation and improvement of the water quality of the Finger Lakes.”

“Over the years, may it be Otisco, Skaneateles, Owasco, Cayuga, Seneca, Keuka, Canandaigua, Honeoye, Canadice, Hemlock or Conesus lakes — Dr. John Halfman has been there to advise and guide our members through their many water quality challenges,” said Don Cook, former FLRWA president, in announcing the award. “The Finger Lakes of New York State gives a big thanks to Dr. John Halfman.”

Halfman teaches in the HWS Department of Geoscience and Environmental Studies Program. His projects include the impact of zebra mussels on these lakes; the source and fate of specific pollutants within the watersheds; and water quality variability between watersheds. His research also focuses on climate change.

The Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance was created in 2009 to bring together the watershed associations of the 11 Finger Lakes — to preserve and protect all the watersheds through a collective, regional voice. Backed by sound research, the FLRWA involves professionals and volunteers who share knowledge, skills and resources, launch and sustain programs and educate the public and governmental leaders. The FLRWA pursues wise watershed management strategies to combat threats such as harmful algal blooms and invasive species.

In a symposium last summer at Ventosa Vineyards overlooking Seneca Lake, FLRWA brought together members, local and state government leaders, scientists and others. Speakers and demonstrations covered the latest in the use of underwater drones, satellite imagery and research promoting lake health.

