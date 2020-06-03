The following births occurred in May 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clyde: Nicole and Floyd Crocker, a boy, Logan James Crocker, May 18, 8 pounds, 5 ounces; and Dominoe and Jason Cotton, a boy, Jackson Aaron Cotton, May 20, 5 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

Geneva: Maria del Rosario de Rangel and Juan Manuel Rangel, a girl, Estefania Rangel, May 17, 6 pounds, 13 ounces; and Jazmin Cole, a boy, Yondel Matthew Leroy Cole, May 30, 6 pounds, 0.8 ounces.

Lyons: Samantha Smith and Anthony Palone Jr., a girl, Camilla Rain Palone, May 4, 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces; and Traci and Dennis Peters, a boy, Anakin Leonard Kenneth Peters,

Macedon: Ashley and Nicholas Schumacher, a girl, Kasey Marie Schumacher, May 19, 6 pounds, 15 ounces; and Laura Zaragoza and Paul LaMarti, a girl, Bianca Paoli LaMarti, May 20, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Newark: Kasey McGee and Terry Dishaw Jr., a boy, Liam Thomas James Dishaw, May 3, 6 pounds, 3 ounces; and Krysta Hutchinson Glass, a girl, Trinitilynn Ellis Hutchinson, May 16, 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Penn Yan: Bethany and Floyd Washburn, a boy, Floyd Daniel Washburn, May 15, 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Prattsburgh: Kelsey and George Egresi, a boy, Lincoln Wilder Egresi, May 22, 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Red Creek: Heather Hilliard, a girl, Adelaide Clover Hilliard, May 15, 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Rochester: Breanne VanHanehan and Lamahr Sergent, a girl, Liana Marie Sergent, May 5, 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Romulus: Danielle Dunivan and Bradley Beavers, a girl, Zoey Brie Beavers, May 3, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Candis Chance and Shaquille Paulino, a girl, Cahlani Rose-Lisette Paulino, May 2, 8 pounds, 6 ounces; and Jaclyn Laursen, a boy, Owen Walter Laursen, May 19, 6 pounds, 7.2 ounces.

Sodus Point: Cara and Christopher Hochlander, a girl, Olivia Constance Hochlander, May 27, 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Sodus: Haley Mills-Fraleigh, a girl, Kaliah Moon Lormil, May 6, 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Waterloo: MacKenzie Ryan and Andreas Rindfleisch, twin boys, Andreas Gustav Rindfleisch VI and Benson Leigh Rindfleisch, May 6, 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Williamson: Marissa and Nicholas Durgan, a girl, Chayse-Lynn Jean Durgan, May 10, 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Wolcott: Jade Guay and Daymond Seeley, a girl, Calliope Ann Seeley, May 10, 5 pounds, 7 ounces; Chloe and Benjamin Freeman, a girl, Alexandria May Freeman, May 14, 6 pounds, 4 ounces; Victoria Rincon, a girl, Madelyn Kay Rincon, May 21, 7 pounds, 6 ounces; and Rebekah and Alexander Howell, a boy, Liam Daniel Howell, May 24, 7 pounds, 9 ounces.