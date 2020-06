The Department of Defense has moved 1,600 soldiers to the D.C. area in response to the growing unrest and protests.

WATERTOWN — Troops from Fort Drum are heading to Washington, D.C.

The Department of Defense moved 1,600 soldiers to the D.C. area in response to the growing unrest and protests.

President Donald Trump said on Monday he'd use the military to stop the nationwide riots sparked by the death of George Floyd.