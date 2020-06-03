The U.S. Coast Guard and its auxiliary recently announced that boating safety courses are available through the Coast Guard, the U.S. Power Squadron or the sheriff’s office.

Brianna’s Law was signed last year, making it mandatory that everyone, regardless of age, must be in possession of a Safe Boater Certificate by 2025 if they want to operate a mechanically propelled vessel on New York waters.

As the requirement is phased in, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1993, will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2020. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, will need one beginning in 2022; those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, will need one beginning in 2023; those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978, will need one beginning in 2024.

The Canandaigua Flotilla offers virtual classroom instruction and online tests by registering at abs47.org or boatcourse.org. More information about the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary can be found at cgaux.org. Regular web-based sessions will be available third Saturdays monthly until 2025.