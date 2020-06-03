For Thursday, a mostly sunny day is ahead

The wettest part of Wednesday is expected to be the morning. Also today, expect a fair amount of clouds and scattered showers, along with a more humid feel to the air and dew points into the 60s.

A little afternoon sun is possible, although that could help to spark a few more showers or a thundershower during the afternoon and evening.

But, the wettest part of the day should be the morning.

Temperatures today make it into the mid-70s.

Thursday looks really nice, with a mostly sunny sky and less humidity.