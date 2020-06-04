Nate McMurray and Chris Jacobs are facing off in a special election to fill the 27th Congressional seat

President Donald Trump in a recent tweet reiterated his endorsement of state Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, for the 27th District congressional seat. Jacobs and his Democratic opponent Nate McMurray both responded to the endorsement this week.

“Our President has put his trust in me and knows I am the leader he needs in Washington with him working to get tough on China, secure our borders, and build our economy,” stated Jacobs. “I look forward to working everyday to help him accomplish his America First Agenda.”

McMurray responded to the endorsement in light of protests across the nation calling for justice and reform following the killing of George Floyd.

“Chris Jacobs’ and Beth Parlato’s blind support of Trump’s violent rhetoric only hurts the cause of justice and peace, and I am calling on them to show the courage necessary to ask the President to focus on compassion, healing and justice. We need to bring this country together, not divide it further.”

Four candidates — McMurray, Jacobs, Libertarian Duane Whitmer and Green candidate Mike Gamms — face off in the June 23 special election to fill the vacant congressional seat. The district covers all or portions of eight counties with more than half of Ontario County including Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.

Jacobs is also on the June ballot in a Republican primary against opponents Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. and Beth Parlato.

McMurray, in focusing on the recent events, stated: “A murder was committed by a police officer on video for all the world to see. When a crime is committed like the death of George Floyd and justice isn’t served the result is lawlessness; we can’t condone lawlessness whether it’s committed by our police officers or by rioters. But I fear we are missing the larger picture; millions of peaceful protesters have come together to call for reform to our broken justice system that devalues people based solely upon the color of their skin. These voices must be heard or we will all continue to suffer. If we want the burning to stop, we need to listen, we need to reform, we need to be more focused on peace than violence.”

Jacobs tweeted June 2, “ Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your support and endorsement. It is a deep honor and I look forward to working with you in Congress and bringing conservative leadership to Western New York on June 23rd!”

Endorsements for Jacobs include those from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana; and former Congressman Jack Quinn, R-New York.

Endorsements for McMurray include those from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.