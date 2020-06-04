FBI finds firearms and pipe bombs in the Virginia home of Joshua Blessed, according to a report in The Daily News Record

The FBI found a stockpile of explosives in the home of the tractor-trailer driver who was killed after a multi-county chase and shootout in the area last week.

That's according to a new report by The Daily News Record in Virginia, a paper in Harrisonburg, where 58-year-old Joshua Blessed lived.

The report said FBI agents found firearms and pipe bombs in his home and car.

Several law enforcement sources said police were aware of Blessed and believe it was likely he was planning a large-scale attack.

Last week, investigators said Blessed led police officers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through Genesee and Livingston counties while ramming into police cars and shooting at them.

He was killed after deputies shot at the cab of the truck and it veered off into a ditch in Geneseo.