CLIFTON SPRINGS — A Rochester man faces criminal mischief and harassment charges after deputies say he threw a rock through the front door of FLACRA in Clifton Springs and throwing a beer can at an employee.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies responded to the FLACRA (Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency) facility at around 1;59 p.m. June 4 regarding a disturbance. After an investigation, William A. Gruschow, 40, of Rochester was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. According to deputies, Gruschow threw a rock through the front door, causing the glass in the door to break, and also threw a beer can at an employee who confronted him about drinking alcohol on the property.

Gruschow was ticketed and released. He is to appear at a later date in the Village of Clifton Springs Court.