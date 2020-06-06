As we close in on the absentee schoolbBudget vote on June 9 are the voters going to foolishly encourage these board members to spend tax dollars normally? New York state has been spending money like a drunken sailor for years with an escalation each year. Last year was $6 billion overspent, and that was before the virus pandemic. Now the experts estimate NY’s debt is going to be three times that. When are our governor and his cronies going to become realistic? How are our schools, towns, and counties going to get state funds on a timely basis when NY state is basically bankrupt? All —yes all — municipal budgets must be way below austerity if their employees are to survive or even keep their jobs, to say nothing about holding back on pet projects. To go forward spending blindly is really being foolish. How can any sound person expect to get a capital project budget of $61,700,000 reimbursed at 73% (per the Canandaigua City School District ‘Digest’) from a source that is bankrupt? That assumption is totally ludicrous. It’s also ludicrous for our towns and counties to expect to get sales tax, or Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements, from a source that is bankrupt. Where are the not-for-profits going to get their source of income?

Drive by any car dealer and see their inventories of unsold cars or any mall to get a visual of sales tax receipts that has simply evaporated. Count the number of restaurants that reopen (or don’t), count the retail shops that can’t make their rent and utilities bills and close their doors permanently. Then count the number of employees that never return to their pre-pandemic jobs. Can unemployment income be dependent on a bankrupt source?

While our economy is on the fritz, simple math says that two months out of 12 is a 16% economic decline, or three months out of 12 is a 25% economic decline. So, what should our boards of education, municipal budgets, and not-for-profits be thinking about their spending? Wait a minute; I need to rush and return my absentee ballot.

Jack Kellogg

Canandaigua