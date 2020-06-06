In a few weeks we will choose a Republican candidate to succeed The Honorable Brian Kolb, New York assemblyman. New York, and especially upstate New York, is suffering economically because of the pandemic.

New York needs leaders who are not afraid to “say it like it really is.” An assembly member who has upstate conservative values, who has the legislative experience at the county government level. Someone who has actually felt the pain of decisions made in Albany. Someone who can remember and relate to those decisions like delayed or reduced Medicaid reimbursements that can cause property taxes to rise. Someone who knows what unfunded mandates can do to local county, city, town and village governments.

Jeff Gallahan remembers, and he has the experience on the Ontario County board of supervisors and as a town supervisor to deal with those issues. Make him our voice in Albany ... join me in supporting Jeff Gallahan in the Republican primary and send in your ballot now.

Ted Fafinski

Farmington