VICTOR — A Webster man has been charged — and others may soon be — after an investigation into several alleged thefts in Victor in May, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Evan D. Adams, 27, of 624 Krieger Road, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, deputies said.

Deputies said Adams entered a Victor residence and stole property on May 16. The investigation stems from complaints that several residences and unlocked vehicles were entered May 15 and 16, deputies said.

Additional arrests are pending, deputies said.

Adams was arraigned and taken to Ontario County Jail without bail.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and the Webster Police Department in the investigation.

CANANDAIGUA

Harbor Freight Tools to open soon

Harbor Freight Tools will open its 46th store on Eastern Boulevard on June 13.

Store officials said this location brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Romeu is store manager.

The store will stock automotive tools and accessories, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, and hand tools. Visit harborfreight.com for information.

CLIFTON SPRINGS

Deputies: Man throws rock through FLACRA door

A Rochester man faces criminal mischief and harassment charges after deputies said he threw a rock through the front door of the FLACRA facility and throwing a beer can at an employee.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies responded to Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency at around 1:59 p.m. Thursday regarding a disturbance. After an investigation, William A. Gruschow, 40, of Rochester was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

Gruschow was ticketed and released. He is to appear at a later date in Clifton Springs Village Court.

WAYNE COUNTY

Motorcyclist hurt after crash with deer

An Arcadia man suffered broken ribs after a crash involving a deer Friday.

Samuel D. Gaziano, 54, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on state Route 104 in Ontario when a deer ran into the roadway and caused the vehicle to crash, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said.

Ontario firefighters and ambulance responded with deputies to the scene.

Gaziano was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment, deputies said.

CANANDAIGUA

No lifestyle section today

The "Your Life" section that customarily appears in the Sunday edition has been temporarily suspended, as most of the coming events it features have been cancelled. The Classifieds begin on page B5.