Dean's List

Fadly Kafrawi, of Geneva, and Claire Marino and Aaron Schlarbaum, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexander Rowley, of Hemlock, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Lycoming College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Rowley majors in music.

Kendall Ware, of Canandaigua, and Kinsey Ashe, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.

Graduations

John Abplanalp and Jaden Bauman, of Canandaigua; Riley White, of Farmington; Julia Gambell, of Hemlock; Sierra Benson and Christopher Waite, of Palmyra; Nathan Mayton, of Stanley; and Gavin Crouch-Pickup, James Hayden and Johnathon Mattick, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Addilys Geitner, of Bloomfield; Alyssa Benziger, Amy DeMor, Samantha Jansen, Michel McClain, Amei Polimeni, Andrew Searing, Sean Steedman and Allison Stewart, of Canandaigua; Andrew Landschoot, of Clifton Springs; Andrew Doody, of Farmington; Anna Guinan, of Geneva; Catherine Fazio, of Hemlock; Emily Aman, Samantha Donatello, Douglas Hoyt, Adriana Schenk and Demetria Woodard, of Macedon; Michaela Darbyshire, Sydney Gagliano, Nicole Goulette, Morgan LaDue and Ian Wissick, of Palmyra; Austin Jensen, of Phelps; Morgan Mahoney, of Rushville; Alexis Adams and Jessica Gerlock, of Shortsville; and Matthew Brotsch, Marissa Cristillo, Shannon Devanny, Kristen Simmons, Lauren Whitney and Lauren Williamson, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with bachelor’s degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Christopher Prusinowski, of Canandaigua; Trevor Burrall, of Geneva; and Kinsey Ashe and Thomas Bailey, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from the University of Vermont.

Aaron Schlarbaum, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Brooke Weber, of Farmington, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Jazzmin Wipf, of Palmyra, graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife science from Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks.