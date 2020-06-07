Deputies say the man reportedly pushed the victim and placed his hand around her throat and applied pressure.

A Sodus man was charged Saturday following a domestic incident in Lyons. According to Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies, Gerald McNeil, 66, got into an argument with a female and placed his hand around her throat and applied pressure. McNeil also reportedly pushed the female during the incident.

McNeil was charged with second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. McNeil was taken to the Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sodus court at a later date to the charges.