David L. Cronk lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Middle Cheshire and Butler roads Sunday night, according to Ontario County sheriff's deputies.

CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man was killed Sunday after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a sign post and tree at the intersection of Middle Cheshire and Butler roads.

David L. Cronk, 46, of Silvernail Drive, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Middle Cheshire Road when he lost control shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies said.

Middle Cheshire Road was closed for approximately three hours.

The Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad responded to the scene to assist.