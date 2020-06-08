The vehicle had been reported stolen from Irondequoit

SENECA — A Clifton Springs man was charged Monday, June 8, with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle after he reportedly sped away from an officer at more than 90 mph.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’ Office, Matthew J. Canales, 22, was seen operating a 1992 Honda Civic south on Melvin Hill Road in the Town of Seneca — a vehicle displaying a Friday registration and which was reported stolen May 27 in Irondequoit. After the officer activated emergency lights, Canales accelerated to speeds in excess of 90 mph and passed another vehicle in the no-passing zone as the road curves near County Road 4, according to the sheriff’s office. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, as the driver already was identified.

Shortly thereafter, Canales and the vehicle were found in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. In addition to the fleeing charge, Canales was charged with speeding, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, passing unsafely and operating on a suspended license. He also showed an active warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle from the Town of Irondequoit.