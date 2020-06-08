That could mean indoor dining in some form at restaurants

Restaurants could fully reopen for indoor seating this Friday, which is the earliest phase three can begin in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.

It's still unclear what inside dining will look like once the next phase of reopening is underway and there's still no exact time for when the next step could start.

For phase two, Gov. Andrew Cuomo waited until his briefing in the afternoon to give businesses the OK to reopen.

Here's a quick look at what can reopen in phase three: restaurants and food service and personal care services.

Hotels and accommodations were originally on the list, but have since been removed from the state's outline.

The fourth and final phase includes arts, entertainment, recreation and education. This phase would not happen until June 26 at the earliest.