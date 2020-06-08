The two-mile trail winds through a portion of 73 acres of hillside in the town of Canandaigua’s largest park

Rosie sniffed out a news tip: “Try the Onanda Park Trail!” Sunday was the perfect day to take this wild and wonderful path above Canandaigua Lake. It’s in the upland portion of Onanda Park on West Lake Road. The two-mile trail winds through a portion of 73 acres of hillside in the town of Canandaigua’s largest park.

Before leaving, we scoped out this guide: https://bit.ly/377kPlc. It shows a sweet handwritten map and gives tidbits on the history and what to look for. Have you seen the 16 numbered boulders along the trail, which each correspond to a page in the booklet? Rosie got distracted and I am afraid we missed those. We’ll track those down next time. We do appreciate your suggestions!

See you on the trail!

