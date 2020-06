Bring on the heat for Tuesday and Wednesday

Expect more splendid weather Monday, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

The heat returns Tuesday and with it comes a surge in humidity for Wednesday. Dewpoint temperatures may reach the 70s on Wednesday, which will make it feel like Florida midweek.

A cold front arrives with possible showers and storms Wednesday night. That will be followed by cooler, less humid weather for later in the week into the weekend.