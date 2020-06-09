Catholic Charities Community Services recently announced it is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Yates Emergency Relief Fund of the Yates Community Endowment to be used to upgrade and replace necessary appliances and equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yates Community Endowment’s Yates Emergency Relief Fund, launched in early May, supports Yates County residents, businesses and nonprofits providing critical services that are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Relief Fund is focusing on supporting immediate and urgent needs, recovery for nonprofits as they return to normal operations, and resiliency relief to help nonprofits most crucial to the community.

Catholic Charities Community Services has four residential homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Yates County.