Salvatore Lippa II, 57, could see two years to 30 months in prison

A Greece man last week admitted that his anger over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump spurred him to threaten the lives of Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Charles Schumer.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of threatening a federal official, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge.

The maximum sentence for the crime is 10 years, but prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed that federal sentencing guidelines, which are recommendations, set a sentence of two years to 30 months in prison.

In his plea, Lippa admitted that:

• On. Jan. 23 he called Schiff's office and said, "I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead." Lippa called the California Democrat "Shifty Schiff," a derogatory nickname occasionally used by Trump when Tweeting about Schiff. The profanity-laced phone call was triggered by his anger over Trump's impeachment.

Schiff was the lead prosecutor from the House of Representatives in the impeachment trial.

• On Feb. 4, again because of his ire over the impeachment, Lippa telephoned Schumer's Albany office. In the call he said that Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, are "two (expletive) biggest scumbags who ever lived."

"Let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I'm going to be the driver," he said in the phone call, placed the day before the Senate voted to acquit Trump on the impeachment counts.

Lippa admitted that his calls constituted threats to "assault and murder" Schiff and Schumer.

"Free speech protection under the First Amendment ends where true threats begin,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. said in a news release. "This Office will not hesitate to prosecute those who make such threats."

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Collaborating on the investigation were the U.S. Capitol Police, the Greece Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.