Klem North Elementary School students continued their March Book Madness during May.
The Penguins had just finished their Sweet 16 when school was moved to remote learning due to COVID-19. The staff decided last month to resume the reading event that pits one book against another in a tournament-style competition.
Publishers gave permission for their books to be recorded and shared electronically with Klem North families. After reading and/or listening to the books, families voted for their favorite from the pairings. The final pairing was between “The Cool Bean” by Jory John and “Penguin and Pinecone: A Friendship Story” by Salina Yoon. “The Cool Bean” won the final.
Klem North families carry March Book Madness into May
