Drew Holahan and Cameron Miller are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the Marion Central School District Class of 2020.

Joining Holahan and Miller in the senior class are Emily Acosta, Derek Adriaansen, Dedra Arrowood, Katelynn Augello, Tristyn Bade, Jacob Blackburn, Brianna Bryant, Victoria Burns, Collin Cahill, Sean Callahan, Zachary Conover, Dawson Cook, Sophia Cordova, Jenna Crego, Isaac DeFisher, Sarah DeFisher, Chloe DeLyser, Gavin Fox, Zachary Frizelle, Joel Gleason, Brooke Guerin, Samuel Halstead, Sharon Jaramillo, Scarlett Keppen, Marissa Knorr, Sarah Lange, Nicholas Lent, Sofia Little, Jessica Mander, Jocelyn Ortiz, Emma Osborn, Gage Roberts, Hanna Rotach, McKenna Short, Riley Szostak, Francisco Torres, Natalie VanCamp, Jakob VanDerMeere, Alejandra Vargas, Jeffrey Walker, Evan Walters, Ryan Walters, Marlayna Wertz, Adam Wright, Kurtis Wurster and Eric Zaragoza.