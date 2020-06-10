Rochester Institute of Technology’s Venture Creations technology business incubator recently announced the recent inclusion of four new companies to its client list.

Growler Interactive is a game design and development company based in Rochester. To date, it has launched the game “Goat Cliffer” on iOS and Android platforms. The company was founded by RIT alumnus Christopher Bauch ’07, software engineering, and adjunct professor Aaron Nieboer.

ConcernCenter is a mobile app that works with students, staff or administrators to identify resources that manage certain issues such as anxiety, poor attendance and depression. The service provides a prioritized list of helpful resources such as mental health professionals, school staffers, confidential help lines, and community programs. Industries served include colleges and universities, employee assistance programs, K-12 school districts and veterans associations. ConcernCenter clients include RIT, Union College, University of Rochester and University of Louisville. The company was founded by Erin Halligan-Avery, RIT’s director of Wellness Programs and Services.

SmartKable Powerline Solutions, based in Skaneateles, uses a patented network and artificial intelligence software to monitor power line losses and line health in real time while predicting the remaining life of the lines. One of the company goals is to make green energy more efficient and reliable. The solution has been assessed and refined during field testing and pilot projects at several utilities in India and in the Caribbean. SmartKable was founded by Jonathan Parry.

Accelerate Wind, a clean energy incubator company, is developing an affordable wind turbine for commercial building rooftops, making it possible to install wind and solar on the same roof and move commercial buildings closer to net zero energy. The technology is placed at the edge of roofs where wind speeds are typically up to two times faster than other parts of the roof. Erika Boeing is co-founder and CEO.

