About 100 people from several departments throughout F.F. Thompson Hospital and the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center joined in a national movement of health care workers and knelt in silence for nine minutes at 1 p.m. June 5 to reflect on systemic racism and violence against people of color, both of which are viewed as public health crises.

A number of UR Medicine Thompson Health off-site locations throughout the region took part as well.