The town of Brighton announced revised safety guidelines for the 2020 Brighton Farmers Market.

Customers can purchase products on-site, in addition to ordering in advance. All products will be pre-packaged for optimal safety and pre-ordering is encouraged. Customers can visit brightonfarmersmarket.org to order from any vendor. Food trucks are returning to the market.

“The Farmers Market kickoff was successful, with vendors and customers following the new COVID-19 related safety guidelines created following guidance from New York State Agriculture & Markets,” said Sue Gardner-Smith, market manager. “We are excited to again support local businesses and local farmers at the Brighton Farmers Market.”

Credit cards are encouraged, but cash transactions are allowed. SNAP and FMNP recipients can pre-order or buy pre-packaged goods on-site with benefit cards or coupons.

Where possible, one person per family should pick up their order. All vendors and customers must wear masks at all times.

Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot of Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road. The first hour of operations (9 to 10 a.m.) is reserved for seniors, vulnerable individuals and those picking up pre-orders.