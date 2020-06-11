Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Diego Adair Mendoza Romero and Amanda Williams, of Newark, and Nancy Aguilera, of Williamson, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katherine Barnes and Marisa Severino, of Macedon; Blake Lombardo, of Ontario; Jillian Arrington, Hannah Dentel and Medina Vanduyne, of Palmyra; Brianna Gerhardt, of Walworth; and Emma Vos, of Williamson, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nathaniel Brewer, Morgan Carr, Linda Gross and Alissa Hughes, of Clyde; Shannon Sergent, of Lyons; Abigail Defisher, Christian Lopez-Dennis, Noah McKaig and Emily Passmore, of Marion; Hollie Bassett, Aleah Buckalew, Ashley Cornett, Elizabeth Henninger, Marshall McFarland, Libby Smith and Haley Stivers, of Newark; Lauren Crane, Cody Freeman, Casandra Hazlett, Jordan Huddleston, Harlan Miller, Earl Patton, Emma Perrone, Carissa Sabatasso, Ryan Saucier, Hannah Snelling and Lydia Wizeman, of Palmyra; Hugh Laird and Thomas Tangry, of Sodus; Nicholas Block, Blake Britton, Alaska Dunstan, Abigail Giddings and Sarah Stripp, of Walworth; Matthew Serody, Lindsay Sharp and Dara Storms, of Williamson; and Sherri Lewis, of Wolcott, recently joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges.

Jessica Buisch and Joelyn Osipovitch, of Lyons, and Jolen Boughton, Elizabeth Conklin and Michelle Minutolo, of Newark, graduated in May 2020 from the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva.

Shaina Olton, Jenna Roat and Jenny Webster, of Macedon; Catriona Guthrie, of Palmyra; and Matthew Bixby, of Walworth, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Kennedy O’Mara, of Lyons, and Paige Jones, of Macedon, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Palmyra-Macedon High School student William Pietarinen recently won a scholarship from the Rochester Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Camryn Smeatin, of Marion, and Andrew Garrett, of Newark, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Amanda Smith, of Lyons, and Emily Harris, of Palmyra, earned part-time honors for the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete 6-11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Terrance Vail, of Lyons; Courtney Cole, of North Rose; Nathan Currier, of Sodus; Melissa Camp, of Walworth; Miranda Thompson, of Williamson; and Anahbelle Gregg, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.