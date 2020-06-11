Streets, yards and parks in the village of Newark got cleaner and greener at the 14th annual Community Pride Day in May.

This year’s event was different due to COVID-19. Residents had to work as a household group and keep 6 feet away from other groups. Arrival times were spaced out, and only one person with a mask and gloves from each group could get out of the car to sign in. Volunteers brought plants to cars and residents brought two jugs of water and their own tools, if possible.

These rules did not deter volunteers as they planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their front yards and storefronts with flowers in an effort to make the community sparkle.

This year’s winners are ESL Federal Credit Union for Most Colorful Newark Business Exterior and the Taneas at 405 East Ave. for Most Colorful Newark Resident’s Front Yard. Each winner received $200.